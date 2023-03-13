CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ghaziabad, India

UP: Four Men Get Life Imprisonment for Gang-raping Dalit Girl
1-MIN READ

UP: Four Men Get Life Imprisonment for Gang-raping Dalit Girl

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 23:54 IST

Ghaziabad, India

The two women had taken the girl to a village on the pretext of providing her with a job at a shop in the fair being held there. (Photo: Shutterstock)

he court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the four convicts and Rs 10,000 on each of the two women who had connived with them

A local court Monday sentenced four men to life imprisonment for gang-raping a Dalit girl around 16 years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the four convicts and Rs 10,000 on each of the two women who had connived with them, said additional joint director prosecution Anil Upadhyay.

Half of the fine amount would be paid to the family of the rape victim, he said.

The incident took place on April 27, 2007. The two women had taken the girl to a village on the pretext of providing her with a job at a shop in the fair being held there. Late in the night, they sent the girl to fetch water from a hand pump where the four convicts raped her.

The girl, upon reaching home, narrated her ordeal to her parents following which a police complaint was lodged, Upadhyay said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
