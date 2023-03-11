UP Govt Plans ‘Asthi Bank’ at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat to Preserve Ashes for Immersion

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government plans to construct an ‘asthi bank’ at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, considered to be the largest and the most pious cremation grounds of India.

Government officials said the ‘asthi bank’ would not only help people preserve the ashes, but also give decent last rites to their loved ones.

“Asthi bank is the need of the hour. We are going to construct a grand asthi bank on the Manikarnika Ghat, where the ashes could be preserved prior to immersion,” said MP Singh, Nagar Swastha Adhikari, Nagar Nigam Varanasi, the body that has sent the proposal for the construction of ‘asthi bank’ at Manikarnika Ghat.

Singh said, “The government has approved the proposal and has given green light to the entire project that is likely to become operational by the next financial year.”

ASTHI BANK: THE NEED

Asthi Bank, as the name suggests, would be a bank where the ashes and pyre remains would be preserved.

“On an average, 90 to 120 dead bodies are cremated every day at Manikarnika Ghat. With such a large number of bodies at disposal, it often becomes difficult for the aggrieved family members, especially those from other districts, to wait for long to collect the ashes. In such a situation, the family members often leave without collecting the ashes. However, after the bank is set up, the leftover ashes could be preserved and be handed over to the family members for immersion,” said Vikas Gupta, a corpse-burner at Manikarnika Ghat.

“Immersion of ashes, as per the Sanatan Dharma, is perhaps the most important part of the last rites, as it helps the departed soul attain ‘moksha’,” said Balram Mishra, a local priest at Manikarnika Ghat who assisted people in carrying out last rites. “It is recommended that immersion of ashes should be performed before the 10th day after the death. Immersion should be performed preferably by the person who performed the cremation. The ritual can also be performed by a friend or a close relative.”

Officials with the Nagar Nigam, however, said they are yet to chalk out the modalities. A minimum amount would be charged for the services offered by the bank. The bank is expected to get operational by the next financial year. Officials said a survey is being done for the purpose. Once a suitable land is identified, the construction of the bank would start.

