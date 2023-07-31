UP Govt to Install Panic Buttons in 6,000 Buses to Ensure Women's Safety, GPS to Track Movement

Commuting in UP roadways buses will be safer for women now as the state government is all set to install panic buttons in all buses. Initially, the buttons will be installed in a fleet of 6,000 buses for which the Uttar Pradesh government has collaborated with a Japanese firm that will add the feature to the buses in the current financial year.

Apart from this, the transport department will also install GPS in all buses to track their real-time movement. Officials say the move will be a boon in providing real-time information of the bus movement to the passengers.

“Installation of panic buttons through Nirbhaya funds is one of the most important developments. The move will ensure safe transportation for women. In case of any emergency, they can press the panic button,” said Yajurved Singh, general manager (IT), Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC).

Singh said the UP transport department has collaborated with a Japanese firm NEC to ensure the installation of panic buttons in buses. But how would the panic button work?

Singh said in each bus, at least 10 panic buttons would be installed at different accessible points. “These buttons will be linked to Dial 112 emergency response support system (ERSS) and to a special control room at UPSRT’s headquarter. Panic buttons are programmed in a way that on pressing the button, the information, location, name and other details of the driver and other essential information would be passed on to the control room and 112 helpline. They will then coordinate with the local police and ensure immediate help to the passenger in need,” Singh added.

Other than installation of panic buttons, officials said the transport department is also going to install GPS in all its buses in order to assist passengers with real-time movement information. “This would also help passengers plan their journey accordingly,” officials said.

The idea of installing panic buttons in the buses was first proposed in 2021. However, the plan never materialised due to procedural delays and technical snags. There are around 11,000 buses with the UP transport department that are a lifeline for daily passengers.