Greater Noida Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 14th Avenue Society, No Causalities

A massive fire broke out at a multi-storey residential building in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West.

The fire reportedly broke out on the ground-floor of Tower L of the society and has spread upwards.

#BreakingNews | Fire erupted at 14th avenue of Gaur city of Noida; fire brigade has arrived , doused the fire and no casualties were reported@GoyalYashco shares more details@toyasingh | #Noida #UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/2p3aNyUKf2— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 26, 2023

Videos showed portion of the building on fire with plumes of thick smoke coming out.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

