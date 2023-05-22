CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM in Papua New GuineaG20 Meet in JKWrestler ProtestKarnataka GovtDelhi Heatwave
Home » India » UP: Harrassed by Stalker, Minor Girl Ends Life In Hardoi
1-MIN READ

UP: Harrassed by Stalker, Minor Girl Ends Life In Hardoi

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:42 IST

Hardoi, India

The police have arrested the alleged stalker, identified as Baleshwar Yadav (Representational Image/PTI)

The police have arrested the alleged stalker, identified as Baleshwar Yadav (Representational Image/PTI)

The girl's kin alleged that whenever she went to school, Yadav followed and harassed her

Harassed by a stalker, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, police said.

The police have arrested the alleged stalker, identified as Baleshwar Yadav.

The girl’s kin alleged that whenever she went to school, Yadav followed and harassed her.

Police said the girl had passed class 10 exam recently. As she went to school everyday, Yadav used to follow her and often harassed her physically too.

“Whenever she raised her voice, the accused threatened her with dire consequences," said the girl’s father in his FIR to the police.

The girl was so scared that she stopped going to the school.

On the weekend , when the accused harassed her again, the girl closed herself in her room and when she did not come out of it, family members opened the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied around her neck, said the police.

top videos

    “We took her to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead," the police added.

    Station House Officer, Kotwali Dehat, Wahid Ahmad, said Baleshwar Yadav has been arrested.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. suicide
    first published:May 22, 2023, 11:42 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 11:42 IST