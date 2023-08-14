UP: Jealous of Wife's Instagram Following, Man Strangles Her To Death In Front of Kids

In a horrific incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a 37-year-old businessman allegedly killed his wife inside the car in front of their children for having a substantial Instagram following. The police said that the matter appears to be related to ínferiority complex due to her social media appearance.

The accused strangled his wife inside his SUV on Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur on Sunday. Their children were also present in the car at the time, TOI reported.

As per the police, the victim enjoyed a substantial following on Instagram and had reportedly blocked her husband from the social media site which led him to suspect that some of her social media admirers would visit her in his absence, resulting in escalating tensions within their relationship.

“The accused owns a tour and travel agency while his wife was a homemaker. The couple lived in Para locality of Lucknow with their 12-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son," Kurebhar SHO Praveen Kumar Yadav told TOI.

On being asked about the details of the case, the officer said, that the couple on Sunday morning embarked on a journey to Rae Bareli but instead diverted to Purvanchal Expressway. Later, the accused halted near Mujesh intersection in Sultanpur, where he and his now-deceased wife engaged in a heated argument. In a fit of rage, the man fatally strangled her, TOI reported.

Their children- a 12-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son were also present inside the car at the time of the crime. The incident left them traumatised and they burst into tears. The accused then locked himself inside the SUV.

Later, a patrolling team from UPEIDA noticed the vehicle parked suspiciously and alerted the nearest police station.

When the police arrived at the crime scene, their daughter disclosed the harrowing crime - that her father had murdered her mother. The accused was subsequently arrested based on her testimony.

Meanwhile, the victim’s Instagram account, which is currently locked and private, remains to be examined by authorities.