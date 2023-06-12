UP Man Arrested for Eloping With Married Woman, Converting Her to Islam

Uttar Pradesh police arrested a man for unlawful religious conversion in Mishrauliya of Siddharthnagar district after he allegedly befriended a Dalit woman online and converted to Islam.

According to India Today, the man, who is reportedly a Muslim, allegedly befriended a woman belonging to a Dalit family on Facebook, eloped with her to marry and converted her to Islam.

The accused has been arrested, along with five others, and booked under sections 504 and 506 of the IPC, the SC/ST Act, and relevant provisions of Uttar Pradesh’s anti-conversion law, IT reported quoting the Deputy Police Superintendent of Siddharthnagar.

As per the report, victim Lakshmi, who met the accused on Facebook four years ago went missing on the night of May 31 from her home after she was married to another man. The woman also took cash worth Rs 55,000 and gold jewellery with her.

When the incident was reported to the police, it was found that the woman was in contact with a youth named Sazaullah, a resident of Siswan village in the district, on Facebook and took her to Mumbai.

The couple later carried out a religious conversion and changed her name from Lakshmi to Muskaan. Subsequently, Sazaullah married ‘Muskaan’ in a nikah ceremony.

Later the family of the young woman reached Mumbai and managed to bring her back after counselling.

While it is yet not clear if Sazaullah forced Lakshmi for religious conversion, however, woman’s relative told police that Lakshmi had contacted her uncle, who lives in Kalyan, from Nashik before she was taken to Mumbai.

She allegedly told her uncle that she was taken to Mumbai forcibly and wanted to leave. After that, her phone was switched off.