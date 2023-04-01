CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP Man Beats Wife to Death With Iron Rod After Argument Over Drinking Alcohol
1-MIN READ

UP Man Beats Wife to Death With Iron Rod After Argument Over Drinking Alcohol

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 12:39 IST

Maharajganj (Mahrajganj), India

An injured Pratibha was taken to the district hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared her brought dead.(Representational Photo: Unsplash)

According to the police, Hemant, the husband, drank a lot and his wife Pratibha used to object to his this habit.

A man was arrested here in Medinipur village for allegedly killing his wife by beating her with an iron rod during a domestic fight, police said Saturday.

The two had a fight Friday night too during which Hemant beat her with an iron rod, Ghughli Police Station SHO Neeraj Rai said.

An injured Pratibha was taken to the district hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 01, 2023, 12:39 IST
