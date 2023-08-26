UP Man Dies After Driving Car Into Ganga River With Pregnant Wife in It; Search On

A 23-year-old man died after he drove his car — with his pregnant wife inside — into the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on Friday.

The man, identified as Shaan-e-Alam, allegedly drove the car into the river after an argument with his wife, news agency ANI reported.

While the body of the man has been recovered, the woman’s body is still missing.

Search operations to find the pregnant woman’s body is underway, and the police has deployed expert divers for this, District Magistrate of Amroha told ANI.

This comes as Alam had an argument with his family. After this, he rammed his father and sister with his car.

“After an argument in his house, Shaan-e-Alam was leaving to go somewhere when he was stopped by his father. He then rammed his father and sister with the car after which the father was taken to a hospital," a local resident told ANI.

“Shaan-e-Alam along with his wife in the car drove the car into Ganga," he added.