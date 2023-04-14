CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » UP Man Fires Shot While Dancing, Arrested as Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

UP Man Fires Shot While Dancing, Arrested as Video Goes Viral

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 21:40 IST

Saharanpur, India

Police arrested Deepchand on Friday and also seized an illegal weapon from him. (File representative image)

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the video posted by the 29-year-old man on social media purportedly showed him dancing in Rampur Maniharan while brandishing the illegal arm and firing a shot from it

A 29-year-old man who allegedly in an inebriated state fired a shot from an illegal weapon while dancing was arrested after a video of the crime went viral on social media, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Deepchand, resident of Landaura Gurjar.

Police arrested Deepchand on Friday and also seized an illegal weapon from him. The SP said an FIR has been registered against the youth and he is being produced before the court.

first published:April 14, 2023, 21:40 IST
last updated:April 14, 2023, 21:40 IST