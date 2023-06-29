UP: Man Gets 20 Years in Jail for Raping Minor

A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping a girl in a village here over three years ago, an official of the court said. Special judge of the POCSO court Ram Kishor Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Special DGC of POCSO court Alka Upamanyu said. She said, on November 20, 2019, 27-year-old Usman raped the girl.

An FIR of the case was filed in the Refinery police station under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.