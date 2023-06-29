CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mumbai RainsUniform Civil CodeDelhi Robbery CasesEid 2023Hubballi Pillar Collapse
Home » India » UP: Man Gets 20 Years in Jail for Raping Minor
1-MIN READ

UP: Man Gets 20 Years in Jail for Raping Minor

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 09:57 IST

Mathura, India

An FIR of the case was filed in the Refinery police station under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. (Representational Image/IANS)

An FIR of the case was filed in the Refinery police station under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. (Representational Image/IANS)

Special judge of the POCSO court Ram Kishor Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Special DGC of POCSO court Alka Upamanyu said. She said, on November 20, 2019, 27-year-old Usman raped the girl

A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping a girl in a village here over three years ago, an official of the court said. Special judge of the POCSO court Ram Kishor Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Special DGC of POCSO court Alka Upamanyu said. She said, on November 20, 2019, 27-year-old Usman raped the girl.

An FIR of the case was filed in the Refinery police station under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Mathura
  2. up
  3. minor
  4. prison
  5. Rape
first published:June 29, 2023, 09:57 IST
last updated:June 29, 2023, 09:57 IST