UP Man Killed by Cab Driver For 'Supporting' PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath During Discussion; Accused on Run

A political debate in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur turned deadly after two men crushed another to death with their car after the latter praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state CM Yogi Adityanath during a discussion.

As per media reports, the victim, Rajesh Dubey, 52 was returning from a wedding when he got into a heated political discussion with Amjad, the driver of the car he was travelling in and another man Dhirendra Pratap, the former head of Mahokhar village.

During the discussion, the accused driver Amzad reportedly started abusing PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, On this, Rajesh Dubey allegedly raised an objection, which infuriated Amzad who got into an argument with Rajesh Dubey.

The other passenger sitting in the car intervened and pacified the duo. The matter seemed to have been resolved at first but Amjad had other plans.

When Dubey reached the destination, Amjad, instead of dropping him off at his home, took him a short distance away and left him on the road.

As Rajesh started walking towards his house, the Bolero driver, Amjad, deliberately mowed him, causing his death.

While more details on the incident are yet to be revealed, the UP Police have registered a case against the driver Amjad, who is currently on the run.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim are in shock and have staged a protest by blocking the Mirzapur-Prayagraj highway. They are demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.