UP: Man Kills Lover, Hides Body in Tank at Home
UP: Man Kills Lover, Hides Body in Tank at Home

PTI

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 05:38 IST

Prayagraj, India

On May 30, Kesar’s family reported her missing. Based on the call details of her phone, Arvind was taken into custody and interrogated.

Arvind killed Kesar about a fortnight ago and hid her body in a tank at his house, Station House Officer (SHO) Vishwajeet Singh said

A man allegedly killed his lover and hid her body in a tank at his under-construction house here, police said on Friday.

The body of Raj Kesar (35) was recovered on Friday from the house of the accused, Arvind, in Mahewa locality under the Yamunapar Karchhana police station area here, they said.

On May 30, Kesar’s family reported her missing. Based on the call details of her phone, Arvind was taken into custody and interrogated. The body was recovered at his instance, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 10, 2023, 05:33 IST
last updated:June 10, 2023, 05:38 IST