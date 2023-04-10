CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Election LiveDelhi London FlightLong WeekendJharkhand ClashMaharashtra Akola Temple
Home » India » UP Man Kills Wife, Chops Body Into Pieces
1-MIN READ

UP Man Kills Wife, Chops Body Into Pieces

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 11:48 IST

Gonda, India

Police said the couple had married in 2007 and they had two children, aged 10 and five (File representative image)

Police said the couple had married in 2007 and they had two children, aged 10 and five (File representative image)

The 40-year-old accused had a spat with his wife on Sunday, suspecting her of having an illicit affair, and strangled her

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda have has arrested a man for killing his wife and then chopping the body into pieces.

The 40-year-old accused had a spat with his wife on Sunday, suspecting her of having an illicit affair, and strangled her.

After strangling her, he chopped the body into pieces. While he was trying to flee, he was caught by locals who handed him over to the police.

The crime took place in Kashipur village area and a case has been registered by the victim’s father.

RELATED NEWS

SO, Wazirganj, Chandra Pratap Singh said the couple had married in 2007 and they had two children, aged 10 and five.

Singh said that the accused got a job in the city six months ago and used to commute 70 km daily, for which he used to leave home early and return late.

His wife had befriended a villager and used to spend time with him.

When her husband came to know, he got furious and warned her against meeting the man.

They had a quarrel over the issue after which he killed her.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Gonda
  2. murder
  3. up
first published:April 10, 2023, 11:48 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 11:48 IST