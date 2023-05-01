CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP: Man Who Attempted Self-immolation Near CM Residence Dies in Lucknow Hospital
UP: Man Who Attempted Self-immolation Near CM Residence Dies in Lucknow Hospital

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 18:11 IST

Lucknow, India

The man immolated himself outside Yogi Adityanath's residence. (PTI/File)

A case of murder should be registered against all those who forced him to commit suicide and those who did not listen to the victim

A middle-aged man, who had attempted self-immolation at a roundabout near the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here last week, died during treatment at a hospital on Monday, officials said.

Anand Mishra, a resident of Unnao who poured some flammable liquid over himself before lighting it up on April 26 in the Gautam Palli area has died during treatment at King George’s Medical University here, Additional Commissioner of Police Arvind Kumar Verma told PTI.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded to register a case of murder against those who forced him to commit suicide.

Mishra, who had a case lodged against him in Unnao in April for threatening to murder a BJP MLA, had alleged that he was being harassed by police over the matter.  He also made allegations of harassment against the BJP MLA.

Paying condolences to Mishra’s family, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi, “Saddened by the death of Anand Mishra of Unnao, who attempted immolation outside CM’s residence after being harassed by the BJP MLA. A case of murder should be registered against all those who forced him to commit suicide and those who did not listen to the victim."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
