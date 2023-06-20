CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP Man With 5 Wives Kidnaps Another Woman to Marry Her, Threatens Parents 'Will Take Other Daughter Too'
1-MIN READ

UP Man With 5 Wives Kidnaps Another Woman to Marry Her, Threatens Parents ‘Will Take Other Daughter Too’

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 19:13 IST

Shamli, India

Local activists presented a memorandum demanding the recovery of the girl before June 22 or else they will stage a protest in the village. (Photo: IANS)

Rashid allegedly converted the 19-year-old woman’s religion before marrying her. One of Rashid's wives is Muslim while others are Hindu

After tying knots with five different women, a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has now allegedly kidnapped another woman to marry her.

The matter came to light after the 19-year-old went missing from her maternal uncle’s house four days ago. When she did not return home, her parents approached the police to file a report.

After getting information about the police report, the accused called them and allegedly threatened that she would take her other daughter as well.

After the incident came to light the Hindu activists, including Swami Yashvir Singh with local Bajrang Dal activists, protested outside the police station, and demanded strict action against the accused.

The woman is still with the accused, the local activists presented a memorandum demanding the recovery of the girl before June 22 or else they will stage a protest in the village.

The activists during the protests said the accused has five wives and that out of five of his wives, only one is a Muslim and that the other four are Hindus.

The accused Rashid has several cases registered in his name at the Chaprauli police station.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that the FIR had been lodged and the matter was under investigation.

(With IANS inputs)

