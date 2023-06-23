CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in USKarnataka BandhDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Home » India » UP: Mathura Temple Bans Shorts, Night Suit
1-MIN READ

UP: Mathura Temple Bans Shorts, Night Suit

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 14:37 IST

Mathura, India

The temple authorities have also proscribed night suits and torn jeans too inside the premises (Representative Image)

The temple authorities have also proscribed night suits and torn jeans too inside the premises (Representative Image)

On June 21, the management of Birua Badi temple in Budaun district imposed a dress code for people visiting the temple, banning jeans, t-shirts, night suits, torn jeans and other such dresses inside the temple

Radharani temple in Barsana has issued an order that bars people wearing half-pants, bermuda shorts, and mini skirts from entering the temple.

A poster pasted outside the temple Thursday says the order will come into effect in a week, said Rasbihari Goswami, a temple official.

The temple authorities have also proscribed night suits and torn jeans too inside the premises.

Some months back, Radha Damodar temple here too had banned the entry of those wearing such clothes.

On June 21, the management of Birua Badi temple in Budaun district imposed a dress code for people visiting the temple, banning jeans, t-shirts, night suits, torn jeans and other such dresses inside the temple.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Mathura
  2. up
first published:June 23, 2023, 14:37 IST
last updated:June 23, 2023, 14:37 IST