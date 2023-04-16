CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP: Minor Boy Rapes 3-Year-old Girl in Muzaffarnagar
1-MIN READ

UP: Minor Boy Rapes 3-Year-old Girl in Muzaffarnagar

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 09:13 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

The boy has been detained by the police, while the girl has been sent for medical examination (March 27). (Representative Image/ Reuters)

A 10-year-old boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl at a school in the Muzaffarnagar district, a police official said on Sunday.

The boy has been detained by the police, while the girl has been sent for medical examination.

Citing the complaint lodged by the girl’s family members, police said the girl was taken to the roof of the school and allegedly raped by the boy on Saturday.

The minor boy is a student of class 1, while the girl is a student of playgroup.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
