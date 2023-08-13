CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionUttarakhand RainsDelhi NewsChandrayaan 3Gyanvapi Row
Home » India » UP: Minor Held for Recording Woman's Obscene Video, Sharing it on Social Media
1-MIN READ

UP: Minor Held for Recording Woman's Obscene Video, Sharing it on Social Media

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 09:03 IST

Bhadohi, India

The minor started blackmailing her to have a relationship with him by threatening to upload the video on social media (Representational Image)

The minor started blackmailing her to have a relationship with him by threatening to upload the video on social media (Representational Image)

The boy, a resident of a village here, used to work at a street food shop. He used to visit the shop owner’s house and the teen recorded a video of his wife while she was taking a bath

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly making an obscene video of a married woman and posting it on social media, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (Koirauna) Pradeep Kumar said the boy, a resident of a village here, used to work at a street food shop. He used to visit the shop owner’s house and the teen recorded a video of his wife while she was taking a bath.

The minor started blackmailing her to have a relationship with him by threatening to upload the video on social media, he said.

Later, the woman told her husband about the incident. After being confronted by the husband, the minor posted the video on several WhatsApp groups, the SHO said.

Thereafter, the woman lodged a complaint against the teenager, on the basis of which an FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and he was taken into custody on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. up
  2. obscene video
first published:August 13, 2023, 09:03 IST
last updated:August 13, 2023, 09:03 IST