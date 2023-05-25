CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » UP: Minor Raped in Bijnor, One Arrested
UP: Minor Raped in Bijnor, One Arrested

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 15:21 IST

Bijnor, India

The girl had gone to a wedding ceremony on May 21. She was lured by her cousin, who raped her, a police official said

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her relative at a village here, police said on Thursday. The accused has been arrested and further legal action is being taken, Station in-charge Mandawali, Ravindra Kumar said.

He has been charged under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl had gone to a wedding ceremony on May 21. She was lured by her cousin, who raped her, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
