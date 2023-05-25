UP: Minor Raped in Bijnor, One Arrested

A minor girl was allegedly raped by her relative at a village here, police said on Thursday. The accused has been arrested and further legal action is being taken, Station in-charge Mandawali, Ravindra Kumar said.

He has been charged under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl had gone to a wedding ceremony on May 21. She was lured by her cousin, who raped her, the officer said.