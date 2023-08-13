UP: Newborn Delivered by Roadside Near Raj Bhavan in Lucknow, Dies

A newborn died after being delivered by the roadside near the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

Confirming the incident, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the Health portfolio told PTI, “I have taken cognizance of the incident and I am going to the spot."

“What I have been told by the principal secretary is that this family was going in a rickshaw and the incident took place near gate number 13 of the Raj Bhavan," he added.

According to reports, the newborn was taken to a hospital where he died.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.