UP Police Constable Shoots Self with Service Weapon

Balrampur, India

The constable’s service SLR rifle, with which he had shot himself, was found near the body. (Representational Image/PTI)

Vivek Verma (23), a 2020 batch constable and a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri was currently posted in the police line

An Uttar Pradesh Police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at his rented house here, an official said on Sunday.

Vivek Verma (23), a 2020 batch constable and a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri was currently posted in the police line, Superintendent of Police (SP) Keshav Kumar said.

Verma lived in a rented house in the Chhota Dhusah locality of the Dehat police station area. When he did not turn up for duty on Saturday, police personnel were sent to his residence, he said.

The door of his room was closed from inside and when it was opened, Vivek’s blood-soaked body was found lying inside, the SP said.

The constable’s service SLR rifle, with which he had shot himself, was found near the body, he said.

    The police have also recovered a suicide note in which Verma has cited a family dispute as the reason for the extreme step, the officer said.

    The body has been sent for post-mortem and Verma’s relatives have been informed. The matter is being investigated, he said.

