Home » India » UP Police Launches Initiative for Speedy Conviction in Cow Slaughter, Religious Conversion Cases
1-MIN READ

UP Police Launches Initiative for Speedy Conviction in Cow Slaughter, Religious Conversion Cases

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 11:53 IST

Lucknow, India

In charges related to identified crimes, the charge sheet will be sent to the court after conducting an excellent and time-bound investigation(Representational Image/News18)

The Uttar Pradesh Police has launched an initiative to ensure speedy conviction in cases registered under the POCSO Act and those related to cow slaughter, religious conversion, rape and murder, officials said.

Under “Operation Conviction", police will ensure the immediate arrest of criminals, collection of strong evidence against them, quality investigation and effective representation of cases in courts so that they are punished in the least amount of time, a senior police official said.

In an official statement, the Uttar Pradesh Police said each commissionerate/district will have to identify 20 cases each in categories under “Operation Conviction" in addition to the cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In charges related to identified crimes, the charge sheet will be sent to the court after conducting an “excellent and time-bound" investigation, the UP police said in its statement.

In a tweet in Hindi, it said, “Under the direction of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, a new action plan has been prepared to take action in a mission mode to punish the criminals in view of the zero-tolerance policy against crime, which is named ‘Operation Conviction’." “In view of the effective prosecution of the identified cases, a web portal will be developed at the police headquarters level for weekly review, through which, the action taken will be regularly monitored by senior officers," it said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath
first published:June 27, 2023, 11:53 IST
