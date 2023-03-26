UP Police In Gujarat to Bring Atiq Ahmad to Prayagraj; His Lawyers To Move HC Seeking Stay on Transfer

Lawyers of mafia don-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad are likely to approach the High Court seeking a stay on Uttar Pradesh police’s move to shift him from Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad to Prayagraj. A team of UP police has already reached the Sabarmati jail to bring Atiq Ahmad to Prayagraj.

Atiq, who is lodged in Sabarmati jail, is being brought back to Prayagraj in connection with an old kidnapping case of Umesh Pal in which he is the main accused. He is one of the accused in Umesh Pal’s kidnapping case and the verdict on the same will be delivered on March 28.

As per sources privy to the development, Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer will approach the High Court seeking a stay on his transfer from Sabarmati jail on grounds of threat to his life.

“Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer will request the Chief Justice not to be brought from Sabarmati Jail. The layers will argue that there is a threat to Atiq’s life if he’s brought to Uttar Pradesh physically. If he’s moved, his layers will request for video recording of his transfer," sources said.

A 15-member police team has reportedly reached Ahmedabad with the relevant court documents needed to bring Atiq to Prayagraj. Getting a stay on transfer at this point is highly unlikely, sources said.

Atiq will be brought back to Uttar Pradesh in a police van and another escort van will accompany him during the 1,275 km road journey.

He is expected to leave Ahmedabad later, on Sunday evening, and will take around 24 hours to reach the destination.

His supporters are apprehensive of his security during the transfer from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj since some BJP leaders, including BJP MP from Kannauj Subrat Pathak, have already said that they would not be surprised if Atiq’s car overturns.

Read all the Latest India News here