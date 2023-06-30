UP: Seven Killed After Speeding SUV Carrying Electrocuted Man, Family Rams Into Truck in Banda

As many as seven people died and two others sustained severe injuries after an SUV carrying an electrocuted man rammed into a stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda. The accident occurred on Kamasin Road in the Baberu PS area of Banda on Thursday night.

Quoting SO, Baneru, Santosh Singh, a TOI report said the victims were on their way to Baberu Health Centre (CHC) when their vehicles rammed into a stationary truck around 10 pm last night.

The SUV was carrying a man identified as Kallu of Tilotha village, who was electrocuted, to the CHC when the accident happened.

Kallu’s mother, Saira Bano, along with local residents Kaif, Hashim, Jahid, Shaquib, Jameel, Nasir and others were in the vehicle.

Police added that the driver of the truck managed to escape after the accident. Efforts to nab him are underway.

“With the help of the local people and police, all the passengers were pulled out and taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared seven of them brought dead. The two who survived were referred to the district hospital. Their identities are being ascertained," SO, Baberu Singh was quoted by TOI as saying.

Banda superintendent of police Abhinandan said that prima facie it appears the SUV was cruising at the speed of 120 km/h and the driver, who also died in the accident, failed to control it.