UP: SP Leader, Brother Booked for Duping Man on Pretext of Job at Yet-to-be Built Medical College

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and his brother have been booked for allegedly duping a man by promising him a job at a yet-to-be-built medical college in Payagpur here, police said on Tuesday.

The allegation has been levelled against former SP MLA Mukesh Srivastav and his brother Balendra, whose wife — Parul Srivastav — is contesting the upcoming polls for the post of chairperson in the Payagpur Nagar Panchayat.

Civic body elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in two phases on May 4 and May 11.

Payagpur Station House Officer (SHO) Rajkumar Pandey said an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 420 (fraud) was registered against Mukesh Srivastav and Balendra on Monday.

The case was registered on a complaint from Brijesh Kumar Singh who alleged that Rs 5 lakh was demanded from him for a job in the medical college and he gave Rs 50,000 to Mukesh Srivastav, police said.

Singh alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government has not yet approved the former MLA to build the medical college, and hence, he when went to get his money back, he was shown the door.

Mukesh Srivastav laid the foundation of the Babu Bachhulal Institute of Medical Sciences and it is proposed to be built for Rs 400 crore.

