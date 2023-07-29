CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » UP: Speeding Car Rams into Kerala Governor's Convoy in Noida; 2 Drunk Men Arrested
1-MIN READ

UP: Speeding Car Rams into Kerala Governor's Convoy in Noida; 2 Drunk Men Arrested

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 17:05 IST

Noida, India

File photo of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (News18)

Two people have been arrested for the accident, and they were both in an inebriated state, according to the police

A speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk man, rammed into Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s convoy on Friday night while he was returning from an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

There were no injuries reported in the security breach.

Two people have been arrested for the accident, and they were both in an inebriated state, according to the police.

The black Scorpio SUV, that was involved in the incident has also been taken into custody by the police.

The police said that the speeding car had rammed into the governor’s convoy twice, according to India Today.

The two, identified as Gaurav Solanki and Monu Kumar, hail from Ghaziabad.

