UP ‘Spouse’ Hunt On: Atiq Ahmed Dead, Mukhtar Ansari in Jail, Wives Shaista & Afsa Still On Run

For the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police, the search for two women gangsters or “lady dons” – Shaista Parveen, wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed who was murdered on Saturday, and Afsa Ansari, wife of jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari – is proving to be tougher than the hunt for their husbands, say officials.

Apart from intensifying the hunt for Afsa, who is wanted in multiple cases, including under the Gangster Act, the police have also increased the cash reward on her head to Rs 75,000. Afsa is perhaps the second “lady don” after Shaista Parveen, who bears a cash reward (Rs 50,000) on her head.

Shaista’s name surfaced among key conspirators in the sensational killings of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police gunners in Prayagraj on February 24.

ALSO READ | Umesh Pal Murder: Manhunt On in Prayagraj & Kaushambi for Atiq’s Wife Shaista Parveen, Drones Being Used

Ansari has been lodged in Banda jail since 2019, while Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants when they were brought for a routine medical check-up at Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital in Prayagraj on April 15.

WHO IS AFSA ANSARI?

Afsa Ansari is a housewife and a mother of two is wanted in three major cases that includes two cases of land grabbing in Chhavni line and Babeddi locality that were lodged in 2019. On January 31, 2022, a case was registered under Gangster Act at Mau’s Dakshin Tola Police Station. Afsa’s family has also been linked to criminal activities in various districts of UP. Afsa’s brothers Atif Raza alias Sharjil Raza and Anwar Shahzad are reportedly absconding criminals. She has two sons — Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari.

Ghazipur superintendent of police (SP) Omvir Singh confirmed the increase in the cash reward.

MUKHTAR ANSARI FACES 49 CASES: THE NEXT TARGET?

UP Police officials said after reducing Ahmed’s empire to ashes, it is now tightening the noose around Mukhtar Ansari. Ansari is currently lodged in jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district in connection with criminal cases against him.

He is booked in 49 criminal cases, including of land grabbing, murder and extortion.

ALSO READ | Ex-MLA Mukhtar Ansari Gets 10 Years in Prison in Connection with Murder of Cong Leader’s Brother

The 59-year-old five-time MLA has been in jail for more than 15 years. Ansari has held the seat of Mau since 1996, having won five times on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket. His son is the placeholder.

Ansari is a political thoroughbred. He is the grandson of Mukhtar Ahmed Ansari, who was the president of the Indian National Congress. His maternal grandfather was Brigadier Mohammad Usman.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power over in Uttar Pradesh, Ansari has been apprehensive about a threat to his life. His life came under greater peril after two of his trusted men were killed. In 2018, Munna Bajrangi, one of Ansari’s hitmen, was killed in the Baghpat district jail. In August 2020, Rakesh Pandey was killed in Lucknow in an encounter by the police. Both these men were part of the gang that killed Krishnanand Rai, BJP MLA, in 2005.

In 2010, Ansari was suspended from the BSP due to his criminal activities. He then formed a new political party Quami Ekta Dal (QED). In 2016, the news of Ansari’s party QED being merged with the SP at the initiative of Shivpal Yadav triggered a rift with Akhilesh Yadav.

ASSETS WORTH Rs 300 CR EITHER CONFISCATED OR RAZED

The BJP government, which has a clear mandate of zero tolerance against the mafia and land sharks, has not only sealed Ansari’s properties worth hundreds of crores and auctioned it, but many of his shops and properties have also been demolished by bulldozers.

As per the government records, his assets worth about Rs 300 crore have been either confiscated or razed. More than 100 criminals of his gang are in jail now. In addition, about 75 arms licenses have also been canceled.

Ansari, who once inspired fear in the hearts of people, is now afraid, so much so that before being brought to UP, he had expressed the possibility of his murder during the virtual appearance in the court. He feared being killed by food poisoning. His assets worth crores have been confiscated.

SHAISTA PARVEEN ABSCONDING

The UP Police on Wednesday carried out multiple raids in Prayagraj to nab Shaista, but failed to make any arrest.

Shaista Parveen has been named among key conspirators in the Umesh Pal murder by six assailants, including her youngest son Asad in Prayagraj in February. She has been on the run since.

#AtiqAhmed and his brother #AshrafAhmed were shot dead on live TV and it all ended in less than a minute! Now, where are the other members of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's family? And, what are the cases lodged against them? Watch to know more pic.twitter.com/gdtp2ghTvF— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 17, 2023

There were speculations of her surrender when Asad Ahmed, 19, was killed by the UP state task force in an exchange of fire in Jhansi on April 13, and again after the gunning down of Ahmed, but she did not show up.

The police are also looking for Ayesha Noori, who is believed to have helped the assailants behind Umesh Pal’s murder to escape.

Read all the Latest India News here