UP STF Got Whiff of Asad Ahmad’s Presence in Jhansi Last Month, Then Followed Leads | Fresh Details

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force received information last month that Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, was likely in Jhansi, sources told News18 on Thursday. This information led to a significant breakthrough in the investigation of his whereabouts and resulted in the killing of Asad and his accomplice in an encounter with police in Jhansi earlier in the day.

Asad and his aide Ghulam were both wanted for the daylight murder of Umesh Pal and his two security guards in Prayagraj in February.

Visuals showed two bodies lying beside a motorbike at the site of the alleged encounter. An ambulance later took them away.

Following the encounter, Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said: “Sophisticated foreign-made weapons were recovered from the accused. Further details are awaited."

Asad Captured on CCTV During Killing of Umesh Pal

Asad was captured on CCTV during the killing of Umesh Pal and had been evading the authorities for the last 50 days. Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder case of the BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year. His wife Jaya Pal had filed a case on February 25 against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

Asad Ahmad’s Encounter: STF Visited Jhansi Last Month

Last month, the Special Task Force received information about Asad Ahmad’s whereabouts in Jhansi and subsequently visited the district to question individuals and follow leads, which ultimately proved correct, sources revealed. During the pursuit of Asad and Ghulam, the STF located them heading towards the Paricha dam, and an encounter ensued in the nearby jungle.

On Thursday, the police said a team from the Special Task Force, led by two deputy superintendents of police, received information about the gangsters and arrived in the Badagaon area of Jhansi district. Asad and Ghulam, who each carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh, attempted to escape on a motorcycle but were pursued by the STF.

Atiq Ahmad Appears Before Prayagraj Court

The police encounter happened on a day Atiq Ahmad, the 60-year-old former Samajwadi Party legislator, was brought to Prayagraj from the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for hearing in a court amid heavy security.

According to News18 reports, Atiq broke down in court after learning about the death of his son and one of his aides in Jhansi in an encounter. According to an eyewitness who was present in the courtroom, Atiq wept openly and sat down on the floor upon the announcement of his son’s death. He later requested for water to drink. Additionally, slogans such as “Atiq Ahmad Murdabad" and “Umesh Pal Amar Rahe" were chanted on the court premises.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were sent to a 14-day judicial custody and also allowed a five-day police remand in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmad Purchased Weapons Smuggled from Pakistan

According to sources, the Uttar Pradesh Police suspect Atiq Ahmad and his gang were involved in purchasing weapons smuggled from Pakistan to Punjab via drones. The authorities intend to interrogate Atiq and his brother Ashraf regarding the alleged “Pakistan connection" once they are in custody.

In an apparent reference to Atiq Ahmad, Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, in a press conference said there were intelligence inputs that the convoy bringing the accused might be attacked to free him.

(With inputs from agencies)

