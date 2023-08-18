Man Planning 'Terror Attack' Takes Pics of High-Security Zones, Sends Them to ISI; Arrested by STF

A man has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli for his alleged links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The UP Special Task Force (STF) arrested 36-year-old Kaleem Ahmad for his allegedly planning terror and anti-national activities with the help of ISI.

According to the STF officials, the terror suspect, a resident of Gherbukhari Naukuan in Shamli, returned from Pakistan five days ago and was in regular touch with ISI handlers.

They claimed the suspect was planning to “prepare a team here to carry out terror activities" as “photographs and WhatsApp messages of security-related places in India were sent to ISI and terrorist organisations in Pakistan through WhatsApp."

When asked about his purpose to visit Pakistan, the suspect said he had gone to meet his relatives in Pakistan, officials said adding that when asked about relatives’ details, could not give any answer.

He went to Pakistan supposedly on the call of ISI handlers, officials said.

The suspect later revealed that the ISI handlers had assured him to provide firearms and ammunition for this purpose, they said.

A Pakistani mobile number purchased on a forged ID was also recovered from the suspect who operated WhatsApp and used it to interact with ISI handlers.

Ahmad has been booked under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 121-A (waging war against the country), 153-A (promoting enmity between two groups on the ground of religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The arrest was made by the STF’s Meerut field unit led by ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh on a specific tip-off.

A senior STF official stated that the suspect was the third eldest among his five brothers and one of his elder brothers - Tehseem Ahmad – was also involved in terror activities.

The official said Tehseem was in regular touch with Pakistan-based terrorist Sheikh Khalid Hafiz alias Dilshad Mirza and was planning to launch Islamic war to establish Shariat law in the country.

Tehseem also spied for the ISI by sending photographs of the Indian Army’s security installations in Anoopgarh, Rajasthan, he added.

(With IANS inputs)