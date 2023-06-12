CHANGE LANGUAGE
UP: Two, Including 5-Year-Old, Killed in Road Accident in Maharajganj
UP: Two, Including 5-Year-Old, Killed in Road Accident in Maharajganj

June 12, 2023

Maharajganj (Mahrajganj), India

The jeep's driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said.(Representational Image/ANI)

Sonauli police station SHO Abhishek Singh said the deceased have been identified as Suraj (25) and Ragini (5)

A child and a 25-year-old man were killed and five others injured in a motorcycle-jeep collision here, police said on Monday. The accident took place at the Pipariya crossing under the Sonauli police station area on Sunday night, they said.

Sonauli police station SHO Abhishek Singh said the deceased have been identified as Suraj (25) and Ragini (5). The injured have been admitted to a hospital and their condition has been stated to be stable, Singh said.

The jeep’s driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said and added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
