UP: Two Kanwar Yatra Pilgrims Killed in Accident, Two Others in Serious Condition
1-MIN READ

UP: Two Kanwar Yatra Pilgrims Killed in Accident, Two Others in Serious Condition

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 18:14 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

Two of the victims were killed on spot and two of them were taken to the hospital in a serious condition.(Representational Image)

Two of the victims were killed on spot and two of them were taken to the hospital in a serious condition.(Representational Image)

The motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck late at night

Two Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were killed and two others were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Panjith village in Shamli district, officials said on Wednesday.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Abhishek told newsmen here that the incident took place when four kanwariyas Sanjit (26), Harsh (25), Manish (23) and Sanju (22) were going to Haridwar from Haryana on a motorcycle. The motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck late Tuesday night, he said.

The SP said Sanjit and Harsh were killed while Manish and Sanju were rushed to hospital in serious condition. Police are trying to find the truck driver, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 12, 2023, 18:14 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 18:14 IST