UP Village of Vantangiya Tribe Finally Escapes 'Dark Ages', Gets Electricity 75 Years after Independence

The faces of people belonging to the Vantangiya tribe in Ramgarh village of Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district lit up when their locality got electrified on Wednesday. 75 years after Independence, electricity finally reached one of the most backward tribal villages in the country, making the residents’ decades-old dream come true.

“Getting electricity supply was no less than a dream for the people of our village. I am thankful to the district magistrate of Gonda and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for treating us like human beings and for ensuring electricity supply to our village. It took over 75 years since India gained independence for electricity to reach our village,” said Dhaniram, the village head of Ramgarh, who belongs to the Vantangiya tribe.

Fuladevi, a 52-year-old resident of the village, also praised the UP government. “Getting electricity supply was a big relief. Initially, it was nearly impossible for us to move around in the village during the evening, as with no electricity, the fear of wild animal attacks increases. It’s a big change that was welcomed by all,” she said.

Towards development

Officials with the district administration said that initially, the pathway from the forest department’s approach road to the Ramgarh village has been electrified. In the days to come, the entire locality would have electricity, they added.

“Even after 75 years of Independence, the Ramgarh Vantangiya village, situated in the Hardwa Gram Panchayat of Gonda, remained disconnected from the mainstream of development. As part of the UP government’s aim to bring development to the tribal villages, we are carrying out a series of works in the Vantangiya-populated areas. And electrification of the pathway is part of the same development process," said Neha Sharma, district magistrate, Gonda.

Besides, efforts are also being made to ensure that the tribals get the benefits of the ongoing government welfare schemes.

The district administration recently constructed a road to give direct connectivity to the people of Ramgarh village, which falls under the Tikri forest range. The village is 18 kilometres away from the town area. With no road connectivity, covering this stretch was no less than a struggle for the villagers.

The district administration has also prepared a proposal for the construction of two schools in the village, with a total outlay of around Rs 35 lakh for each, and has forwarded it to the UP government for the final nod.

Gonda is not the only district in UP where Vantangiya settlements are now on the road towards development. The tribe’s colonies in Maharajganj have witnessed a lot of upliftment. In Maharajganj, the UP government clubbed tribal settlements in the Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary with adjacent villages to declare as many as 42 formerly secluded and remote forest-dwelling tribal settlements in the tiger reserve as ‘revenue villages’ in 2022. It further introduced the tribal folks to mainstream development with pucca houses, solar panels, Anganwadi centres, schools, and other basic amenities.

Prior to this, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017 declared as many as five villages—Jangal Tinkonia, Khale Tola, Aambagh, Rajahayi, and Chilbilva—where people from the Vantangiya tribe have been residing since 1922, as revenue villages, paving the way for them to receive benefits of government schemes. Gorakhpur perhaps had the first set of villages to get this status.

Who are the Vantangiyas?

Professor PK Ghosh, a faculty with the Department of Medieval and Modern History at the University of Lucknow, says Vantangiyas trace their history to the early 1900s when they were brought to eastern UP by the British to carry out forestation on the government land.

“During British rule, natural forests were cleared on a large scale to make way for railway tracks. They decided to develop a forested region in its place based on the Tangiya method—a farming system practised in the mountains of Myanmar. For this purpose, a large number of labourers were brought to the forest. And later they were called ‘Vantangiyas’—’van’ means forest while ‘tangiya’ is derived from the word ‘tongya’, where ‘tong’ means mountain and ‘ya’ means agricultural field,” he said.

Ghosh said the ‘Tangiya’ system was introduced in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand between 1920 and 1923. In those times, the Vantangiyas were not paid for their services by the British and instead would be allocated small pieces of land for survival. And over the years, when the forest areas got developed and the importance of Vantangiyas dipped, the forest department tried to vacate the land, which these people opposed and it became a bone of contention between the government and the tribe.

However, officials say the long-drawn fight eventually ended after Yogi Adityanath took over as UP chief minister and not only gave a revenue village status to their settlements but also connected them to the mainstream.