UP Woman Brings Specially-abled Man Home Mistaking Him For Missing Husband | What Happened Next

In a bizarre turn of events, a case of mistaken identity led to a specially-abled man reuniting with his family in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, after a woman brought him home thinking he was her long-lost husband.

Janaki Devi was at Ballia district hospital on Friday, when she found the man in a disturbed state sitting outside. The man was in a disheveled state with unkempt hair and beard. He was wearing dirty and torn clothes and was sitting on the ground, according to a report by India Today.

Janki mistook the man for her husband Moti Chand, who had gone missing ten years ago. She reportedly asked him where was he for all this time but the man did not answer her.

Believing him to be her husband, Janki called her children and told them to bring a kurta for their father who had been missing for a decade. She then took him home.

However, later to ascertain her assumption, she checked his body for identification marks and realised he was not Moti Chand.

The man was later identified as Rahul.

Janaki apologised to the man for her mistake and informed the village head about the mixup.

Following this, Rahul’s relatives were contacted and the village head and some others confirmed his identity. He was handed over to his family thereafter, the report said.