Home » India » UP: Woman, Daughter Charred to Death After Gas Cylinder Leaks
1-MIN READ

UP: Woman, Daughter Charred to Death After Gas Cylinder Leaks

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 13:10 IST

Deoria, India

The flames soon spread to other parts of the house and by the time they could be brought out they were badly burnt (Representational Image/ PTI)

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Neetu Madheshiya (35) was cooking with being assisted by her daughter Rani (12)

A woman and her daughter were charred to death when a leakage in an LPG gas cylinder led to a fire in Karauta village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Neetu Madheshiya (35) was cooking with being assisted by her daughter Rani (12), an official said.

The flames soon spread to other parts of the house and by the time they could be brought out they were badly burnt, he said.

The mother and daughter were taken to a community health centre in critical condition. They were referred then to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College where doctors declared them dead, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
