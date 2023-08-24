UP Woman Kills, Chops Off Private Parts of 60-year-old Lover for Molesting Her Daughter

A 45-year-old woman and her 19-year-old daughter were arrested on Wednesday for murdering a 60-year-old man and dumping his body in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli. The accused allegedly chopped off the private parts of the victim, who was said to be in an extramarital affair with the woman, after he reportedly molested her teenage daughter.

The victim, identified as Mehndi Lal, had recently developed a liking for the teenage daughter of the woman he was in a relationship with and allegedly molested her twice. Quoting Rae Bareli SP Alok Priyadarshi, a TOI report said that Lal had been in an illicit relationship with the accused woman, his neighbour for the past several years.

On August 20, he allegedly tried to force himself upon her teenage daughter, who informed her mother about the incident. Infuriated, the woman, with the help of her daughter, killed Lal after serving him a drink laced with sedatives on Monday.

Lal’s son Sushil Kumar informed police that his father had been found dead in the forest. “Based on the information, police along with a forensic team reached the spot and inspected the crime scene. Injury marks were found on his body and his private parts had been chopped," a police official was quoted by TOI as saying.

An FIR was registered and a probe into the incident was initiated, said the police officer, adding, “The cause of death was found to be premortem Injuries such as fracture of ribs and asphyxiation due to strangulation."