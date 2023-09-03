UP: Woman's Partially Charred Body Found in Tin Box on NH19; Possibility of Rape Before Murder Not Ruled Out

In a shocking incident, a half-burnt body of a woman was found inside a tin box in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi on Saturday. Police said that the possibility of rape murder cannot be ruled out yet.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about a burning smell that was emerging out of a box, which was lying near the Lala Nagar toll plaza on National Highway 19. Upon inspection, police found a partially charred body of a woman.

The woman is probably around the age of 20 and was dressed in a white suit, said Bhadohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan.

Katyayan — who visited the spot — said that it is possible that some unfortunate incident might have happened with her before the murder, adding that the deceased could not be identified as her body was burnt from the waist to her face using petrol.

It seemed that the woman’s legs were tied with a rope, the SP said. Katyayan added that a forensic team and a dog squad reached the spot to collect evidence, while the woman’s body is being sent for a post-mortem examination. She said that efforts are being made to identify the woman.

All possible angles — including rape before murder — are being investigated, said Katyayan.

Previously in August, an unidentified woman’s charred body was found in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida forest by local residents.

According to a Hindustan Times report, police received information about the discovery of a body in the forest land near Jaganpur village. Police reached tje spot and the body was taken into their custody.

Police said that the body was charred and the face was completely destroyed. Clothes on the body helped investigators identify that the body was that of a young woman, a police personnel said.

A day prior to this incident, the body of a 28-year-old woman was found in Noida’s Sarfabad village in Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, residents of the village had informed the police about a foul smell emanating from a locked house. Police reached and broke open the door only to find a woman’s dead body inside the flat.

A police official said that the deceased body -in a bloated condition — was partially decomposed.

(With PTI inputs)