UP Youth Thrashed to Death for Objecting to Couple's Romance on Moving Scooty; 6 Held

A 27-year-old man was allegedly killed after he objected to a couple making out while riding a scooty in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahibabad.

The victim, identified as Virat Mishra, reportedly told the accused, Manish Kumar, who was driving a scooty with a woman and was making out, to stop doing so in a residential neighbourhood.

The incident took place near LR College on Saturday afternoon. A case was registered based on a complaint by a passerby, Bunty Kumar, who witnessed the act, Hindustan Times reported.

According to Bunty Kumar’s complaint, Manish called up his friends and assaulted Virat Mishra with sticks and bricks.

“I saw a man, Manish Kumar, who was driving a scooty with a woman and was making out. Seeing this, Virat Mishra objected to the act and asked Kumar to go elsewhere and not to indulge in such acts in a residential area. Upon this, Kumar called several of his friends to the area, and they assaulted Mishra with sticks and bricks. I intervened and tried to save Mishra, but they also beat me up severely. Afterwards, they fled from the spot,” Bunty stated in his complaint.

Following the incident, Virat was admitted to a hospital in Ghaziabad and was later referred to a hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed to his injuries late on Sunday night, the police said.

All six suspects– identified as Manish Kumar, Manish Yadav, Gaurav Kasana, Akash Kumar, Pankaj Singh and Vipul Kumar– have been arrested.

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (offence created by unlawful assembly) by Sahibabad police.

Bhaskar Verma, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad) said the IPC section for an attempt to murder will now be converted to section 302 (murder).

The deceased, Virat Mishra, used to work as an accountant at the Sahibabad vegetable market in the morning and as a gym trainer in the evening.

Virat’s father Sudama Mishra said, “My son was the only earning member in the family. The suspects beat my son severely, they also pulled out the silencer of their bike and hit him on the head.”

Earlier in January, two youngsters were seen hugging on a moving scooty in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city. The 23-year-old man was arrested by city police under sections 294 (obscene act) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the girl was let off.

After the couple’s PDA on scooty, Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted a 16-second long video on road safety to caution citizens, especially youngsters, against the dangers of rash driving.

“Embrace Safe Riding’. Flouting safety norms with your beloved will definitely ‘crush’ your dreams! Why end ‘good times’ on a deadly note? #DriveSafeRideSafe #RoadSafetyMonth," the UP Police said in a tweet with the video which shows couples involving in “dangerous" driving.

‘Embrace Safe Riding’Flouting safety norms with your beloved will definitely ‘crush’ your dreams! Why end ‘good times’ on a deadly note ?#DriveSafeRideSafe#RoadSafetyMonth pic.twitter.com/DZZJuheemA — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 19, 2023

“If this is the relationship goal you wish for? we’re sure it’ll end in a ‘Hurt-break’. #FallForSafety, especially when you are with your loved ones!" the animation was captioned with the message.

