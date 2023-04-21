'Uphold Trust in Your Work': PM Modi Lauds Contribution of Civil Servants Towards Nation Building

On the occasion of the 16th ‘Civil Services Day’ on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the contribution and active participation of civil servants across the country. He said India’s rapid development would not have been possible without them.

He also said that expectations of the global community from India have risen phenomenally during the last nine years. “In such a scenario, Indian bureaucracy does not even has a second to waste. I appeal to every bureaucrat, whether from the state government or the Centre, that country has trusted you. It has given you a chance. Uphold that trust in your work," a PTI report quoted the prime minister as saying.

On Civil Services Day, greetings to the civil servants, who are serving the nation with utmost diligence.https://t.co/nhN0AmsmcG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2023

“Your every decision should be in the national interest," PM Modi told the civil servants. Global agencies and experts are now saying that India’s time has arrived, he noted.

“It is possible you may have to take a decision for an individual or an organization but you must ask how will my decision benefit the country," he said.

PM Modi said that this year’s ‘Civil Service Day’ is very important as it is a time when the country has completed 75 years of its independence. He said it is a time when the country has started taking rapid steps to achieve the gigantic goals of the next 25 years, an ANI report said.

“I would say this to every civil service officer in India today you are very lucky. You have got the opportunity to serve the country in this period…We have less time but we have a lot of potential, our goals are difficult but our courage is not low, we may have to climb a mountain, but our intentions are higher than the sky," the Prime Minister said.

He said that no matter how great our yojanas are, no matter how good they look on paper, the last-mile delivery is the deciding factor. “The civil servants are preparing the country for a big leap. They have given hope of good governance to the poor and speeded up development in India," said PM Modi.

Lauding the work done by the civil servants, he said that if the country has gained momentum in the past nine years it would not have been possible without their efforts.

