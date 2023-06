Carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000 on his head, a wanted criminal from Uttar Pradesh — identified as Gufran — was killed in an encounter with the state Special Task Force (STF) in Kaushambi on Tuesday morning.

Gufran was shot during the encounter around 5 am in Kaushambi. The criminal was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Over 13 cases of murder, loot and robbery are registered against Gufran in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts.