UP’s ‘Wild’ Card: India's first Urban Night Safari in Lucknow’s Kukrail to be Ready by End of 2023

If all goes as per plan, India’s first urban night safari and Uttar Pradesh government’s ambitious Kukrail zoo and night safari will be completed by the end of 2023.

Kukrail zoo and night safari, which is coming up on 2,027 hectares of forest area in Lucknow, is part of the state government’s projects to boost eco-tourism and ensure wildlife conservation in UP.

Ravi K Singh, district forest officer (DFO), Awadh Division, forest department, UP, said: “The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has recently given approval to the entire Kukrail project, which will be another feather in UP’s cap. The approval was pending for a long time with the CZA.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav for the approval.

The CM said that the UP government is keen on ecotourism and wildlife conservation, which is in line with the PM’s vision.

Officials said that the proposal for Kukrail night safari and zoo was approved by the state cabinet in August 2022. As per the blueprint, the cabinet had approved the transformation of 2,027.4 hectares of forest area in Kukrail into a zoological garden and night safari park.

The CM had also issued the directions to ensure the development of the project in an environment friendly manner.

INSPIRED BY SINGAPORE

India’s first urban night safari would be similar to the world’s first nocturnal zoo located in Singapore’s Mandai. Being one of the most popular tourist attractions, the concept of a nocturnal park was first suggested in the 1980s by former executive chairman of Singapore Zoo Dr Ong Swee Law. It was constructed at a cost of $63 million and became operational on May 26, 1994. The night safari, set up on around 35 hectares, currently houses over 900 animals, representing over 100 species, of which 41 per cent are endangered, officials said.

“In the safari, visitors can enjoy train and jeep rides with local guides. Also, there would be separate leopard, bear and tiger safaris,” a forester said.

THE FACILITIES

The project also envisages the establishment of a four-lane approach road to ensure connectivity. Of the total area, 150 acres would be utilised for a zoological garden.

According to the plan, the existing over-100 years old Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden located in the Director General of Police (DGPs) Office, Lucknow, would also be shifted to the Kukrail zoo. After being shifted, the zoo will be transformed into a modern open-air nocturnal zoo.

Officials said the government also plans to develop a modern theme park for tourists with amusement and adventure sport facilities such as canopy walk, camping activity, mountain bike track, wall climbing, tree-top restaurant, nature trail and food court.