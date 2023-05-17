US Ambassador to India Meets Mukesh Ambani to Learn About Reliance’s Innovations in Renewable Energy

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on Wednesday to “learn about Reliance’s innovations in the renewable energy sector”.

Garcetti tweeted, “Great meeting with Mukesh Ambani to learn about Reliance’s innovations in the renewable energy sector, and exploring avenues for more #USIndiaTogether economic cooperation.”

Before meeting the business tycoon, Garcetti also met actor Shah Rukh Khan at his residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai, and discussed on the cultural impact of Bollywood and Hollywood on a global scale.

“Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar

@iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe,” the Ambassador tweeted on May 16.

Eric Garcetti also visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat on May 15. “India is embodying the dreams of the world today. It doesn’t matter where you are from, it doesn’t matter who your parents are, it doesn’t matter what religion you practise, it doesn’t matter what language you speak. All that matters are the dreams in your heart. And those dreams of India are being realized every single day,” Garcetti said on Monday during his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram.

The former Los Angeles Mayor, Garcetti, was sworn in as the Ambassador to India by US Vice-President Kamala Harris on March 24.