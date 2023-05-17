US, India And World Have Shared Concerns about Pak, Want Stability There: Ambassador Garcetti to News18

“Namaskar! Kasa kaay, Mumbai?" Eric Garcetti greeted journalists in Marathi during his maiden visit to the financial capital of the country as the ambassador of the United States. It means, “Hello! How do you do, Mumbai?” From being smitten by a visit to superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s home to quoting famous Marathi saint Tukaram on the importance of forest conservation, he hit all the right notes during his interaction. He said he was taken in by the charm of the “culinary capital of the world", even as he relished vada-pav offered to him by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. The highlight of the interaction was the chef’s kiss he blew to express his liking for vada-pav.

His two-day visit was chock-a-block with cultural, economic, social, and entertainment-related engagements. Notable among them was a visit to Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat, which inspired him to draw a larger connection between Bollywood and Hollywood, he said.

He also spoke about the turmoil in Pakistan. On a question posed by CNN-News18 about the situation in the neighbouring nation, he said, “The United States, India, and the world share the same concerns. We want stability in Pakistan. We hope there will not be unrest in Pakistan. And we stay engaged with Pakistan because of that. That serves both India and the United States and the world. And we are hopeful that the rule of law and peace will prevail over the border. But that’s up to the Pakistani people to decide. And I refer you to the other side of the border. And while we are here we will stand for those values on the other side of the border.”

He said that he felt very strongly about climate change. Garcetti added that the focus during his tenure will be on the 3Cs – cities, culture, and climate change.

He surprised everyone by quoting Sant Tukaram’s couplet in Marathi – “Vrukshavalli amha soyare, vanachari", which means trees are dear relatives to us. He was speaking about the importance of environmental conservation.

Elaborating on the 3Cs, he said, “Just like America has become majorly urban, India is also going through the same transition. People are moving from rural areas to the cities. What can we do to learn from each other to make sure our water is clean, to make our traffic better, to make sure our air is breathable, to make sure that that are lessons we can learn from India in organisation and bring the best people together?”

We have to breathe air that is healthy, we have to have green spaces for our children to play, we have to protect ourselves from the sea that is rising on our coast, and we have to make sure that we have clean water to drink, said the ambassador. “To me the environment and climate are everything. And I had great meetings with some of the great Mumbai industrialists who are working in hydrogen and solar power and looking at ways to bring more public transport and green buildings,” he said.

Talking about culture, he added, “Culture makes people smile. Culture makes people think. Culture makes people dream. And so here, this is a dream factory. Bollywood and Hollywood is a dream factory and I want to connect people. Whether it’s sports, movies, or music, I know culture can bring people together. I want to bring investments from American companies here and bring more Indian culture to America. Those are the three focuses I have.”

He said he was glad to be in Mumbai and he looks forward to visiting the city again with his family. “It is great to be back in this vibrant city, this time on my first official visit as the US ambassador. I just arrived from Ahmedabad, where I honoured the father of the Indian nation at Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram and spoke with political, social, and cultural leaders about building bridges between our two countries. I also visited the Narendra Modi cricket stadium, the world’s largest. In Mumbai, I’ve again engaged with business, cultural, and political leaders to build bridges between our economies and cultures. I visited iconic sites like the Mumbadevi temple, the Jama Masjid, a Parsi fire temple, and St Xavier’s College. These sites, and the communities they serve, add to the vibrancy and character of Mumbai. It is the honour of a lifetime to be here as the US ambassador to India, as President Biden’s personal envoy, representing the American people, in service to this most consequential relationship,” he said.

He also spoke of his previous visit to India as a 14-year-old. “I first came to India as a teenager, and I learned so much. I learned how deeply we are connected to people everywhere on this planet –– no matter where we live, what language we speak, how much money we have, or how we worship. I learned the importance of building a world where every person has an opportunity to belong. As I return to India now, that early understanding has never been clearer. In some ways, it feels like I never left. Of course, in other ways, the differences are mind-blowing. As a teenager, I never could have imagined the growth and progress that India has achieved in the past three decades. India is emerging as a leading power in the world,” he said.

Garcetti also elaborated on the strengthening of ties between the two countries. He said, “The growth and progress of the relationship between our two countries has been equally breathtaking. In 1992, the year I graduated from college after studying Hindi and Indian cultural and religious history, US-India ties had languished. Our annual trade stood at $2 billion, our development relationship was a one-way flow, our defence trade was zero, and our military interoperability was non-existent. The US is now India’s biggest trading partner, with $191 billion in bilateral trade last year. India now sends the most students of any country to the United States. Our militaries train together. We are protecting an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. And our leading companies collaborate to solve global challenges in inclusive development and renewable energy. We are jointly addressing global health and development challenges, confronting climate change, and delivering next-generation critical and emerging technologies. We are showing the world how the United States and India are better together.”

The ambassador highlighted the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit, set to take place next month. “I am thrilled that Prime Minister Modi will be visiting the US this June to meet with President Biden. This will be India’s first official state visit to the United States in 14 years and just the third official state visit hosted by the Biden administration. Today, we stand at an important moment in history. Before I came to India, I spoke to President Biden about his vision for the US-India partnership, and he stressed just how pivotal the current moment is. It’s pivotal for the whole planet, of course, but especially for our two countries, who have never worked as closely together as we do today," he said. “This is a moment to dream big. This is a moment to act big. This is a moment that, if we do it right, will bring even bigger opportunities in the years to come. And it’s my belief that we’re ready for this moment. We belong in this moment. And India belongs right here with us, thanks to its far-reaching contributions to the region and to the world."