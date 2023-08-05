'US is India's Key Ally in Countering Terrorism': EAM Briefs Parl Panel; Cong Remains Absent | Exclusive

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary consultative committee for external affairs, during which India-US relations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Washington visit were discussed. The government highlighted that the United States is India’s most significant partner in its fight against terrorism.

“The US is the biggest partner in the fight against terrorism. It has openly called out Pakistan for its terrorist activities and even designated terror outfits like Hizbul among others," the EAM is said to have told the panel.

Jaishankar made the statement in response to a question raised by an MP regarding the perpetrators of the 26/11 terror attack, the largest attack in India, and whether they would be held accountable.

The MP also inquired about the US stance regarding the matter, particularly in light of the writ of habeas corpus filed by Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana. Rana’s filing challenges a recent US court order that paved the way for his extradition to India to face trial for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

UNSC Membership Push

He also stated that India remains extremely hopeful about its push for membership in the UNSC, even though China continues to block the same. “The US has strongly and positively supported India’s membership to the UNSC. This is a significant push, considering that now four out of five countries back us. We will wait to see how this progresses," Jaishankar is said to have told the MPs present.

PM Modi’s US Visit

In the meeting, the members also inquired about what transpired during the recent visit of the Prime Minister to the US. The government highlighted key developments, especially in the field of technology and trade, among others.

One of the key achievements of the visit was a massive boost to India’s semiconductor mission. On July 28, Prime Minister Modi stated that India would emerge as a global hub for the semiconductor and chip-making industry. He made a strong pitch to global investors while inaugurating the ‘Semicon India 2023’ conclave in Gujarat.

Visa Hurdles

In response to a question asked by a few members about the delay in visa applications, the minister assured them that there was no delay from the Indian side. In fact, India has started to offer e-visas to more than 150 countries.

“Visa processes in India have seen a significant overhaul, and hopefully, other countries will follow suit," Jaishankar is said to have told the committee.

Regarding the specific question about US visas, as committed by the Prime Minister, this matter was taken up during his recent visit to the consulate in Bengaluru.

“With the aim to consider its opening up in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, hopefully, things will improve," Jaishankar told the MPs. It is worth noting that both Gujarat and Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, have a large number of people who travel to and from the US.

In the meeting, the minister highlighted that the Prime Minister politely and assertively presented India’s perspective during his various meetings in the US.

Members also asked questions on India’s drone policy, QUAD and the country’s participation in the upcoming BRICS summit.

Sources say that the meeting was held in a very cordial manner with all questions asked by the members duly responded to by the minister.

Congress Remains Absent

Interestingly, no member from the Congress party, including former EAM Shashi Tharoor, who is a member of the committee, was present today. Many members who attended today’s meeting included MOS MEA Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and officials of the External Affairs Ministry. BJP MPs GVL Narasimha Rao, Dr Rajdeep Roy, Mahesh Jethmalani, BJD MP Sujeet Kumar, Shiv Sena faction MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and RJD MP Prem Chandra Gupta, among others, were present at today’s meeting.

Space Exploration

During the Prime Minister’s visit to the USA in June 2023, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) signed the Artemis Accords with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for cooperation in the civil exploration of outer space for peaceful purposes.

GE Aerospace announced that they signed an MOU with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the manufacture of jet engines for our light combat aircraft in India through the transfer of technology.

During the Prime Minister’s visit to the US, both sides affirmed that the movement of professional and skilled workers, students, investors and business travellers between the countries contributes immensely to enhancing bilateral economic and technological partnerships. The Joe Biden government announced that it would launch a pilot to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain petition-based temporary work visas later this year, including for Indian nationals.