US-India Ties One of the Most Consequential, Potential for Greater Partnership: Eric Garcetti

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Monday said the US-India partnership is one of the most consequential relationships in the world and added there is tremendous potential for even greater partnership.

Garcetti’s statement was in response to Biden’s remarks where he said the friendship between the two countries is among the “most consequential" in the world with bilateral ties more dynamic than ever.

“I couldn’t agree more. The U.S.-India partnership is one of the most consequential relationships in the world and there is tremendous potential for even greater partnership. It is my honor to lead the U.S. Mission in India to advance this shared vision for our people and for the global good,” Garcetti said in a tweet as PM Modi finished his state visit to the US on Friday.

Garcetti earlier said the maiden state visit of PM Narendra Modi to Washington will go down in history as the starting of a “bold new chapter" in US-India strategic relations.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday tweeted said the India-US among the “most consequential" as the two countries signed several major deals to further elevate their strategic technology partnership during PM Modi’s US visit.

I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more. 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 https://t.co/iEEhBIYG17— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023

Modi concluded a high-profile state visit to the US on Friday after he held talks with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. The two countries took a giant leap in their strategic partnership as both leaders hailed the landmark pact to jointly produce jet engines in India to power military aircraft and a deal to purchase armed drones from the US to bolster India’s national security.