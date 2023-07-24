UP Man Dead After Wife, Her Family Burn Him Alive by Pouring Petrol

A woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra allegedly poured petrol on her husband and burnt him alive when he came to his in-laws’ place to take his wife back home. The victim has succumbed to his injuries.

Agra Police has registered a case against the woman following a complaint filed by the victim’s brother. The incident occurred in the Tevari Bagia area of the Trans-Yamuna Colony in Agra.

As per the complaint, the victim, Dharmendra, got married to his wife Preeti on November 8, 2019, and the behaviour of Preeti and her family was strange since the initial days of marriage, Hindustan Times reported.

He also added in the complaint that Preeti spent most of her time at her parents’ place. Dharmendra had gone to bring her home as she had been staying at her parent’s house for three months.

When Dharmendra reached his in-laws’ place, Preeti, her mother Shilpa and her brother Ajay reportedly poured petrol on him and tried to set the house ablaze. The neighbours got alerted after hearing the screams of Dharmendra and rushed him to the hospital for medical aid.

Raj Kumar Goswami, the Sub-Inspector in charge at Trans Yamuna colony police said the husband having burn injuries was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for better treatment but died on Sunday afternoon in Delhi.

The case was earlier registered under section 307 (attempt to murder), it will now be amended and necessary action will follow, Goswami said.

In other news, the body of a missing nurse was recovered from the Yamuna River by the Agra police. Investigations have found that her boyfriend from Hathras was behind the murder case.

The case was uncovered with the help of phone records. The Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the accused killed the woman by strangulating her after she fell unconscious due to the sleeping pills that were mixed by the accused in her fruit drink. The body was then buried in a forest.