Over 50 Deaths in 3 Days, Hospitalisation Up in UP's Ballia as Temperature Soars; Top Medical Officer Removed

Amid rising temperatures, over 50 people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district in the last three days.

The state government has removed the chief medical superintendent of Ballia and sent two senior doctors to assess the ground situation there.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, said the chief medical superintendent was removed for giving an ‘irresponsible statement’.

The chief medical superintendent of Ballia district hospital, Diwakar Singh had stated “Increased heat poses a problem for all. But in such weather conditions, the problem increases more for the people suffering from diseases like blood pressure, bronchial asthma, as these ailments aggravate."

A total of 54 people have lost their lives so far. 23 patients died on June 15, 20 on June 16, and 11 on June 17, NDTV quoted SK Yadav, in-charge Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Ballia as saying.

Doctors have said that though there are different reasons for the deaths, severe heat could be a factor. Hospitalisations are rising because of severe heat, officials said. A severe heatwave has swept the state, with most places seeing temperatures north of 40 degrees.

The sudden increase in deaths and patients being admitted to hospitals with fever, breathing trouble, and other issues have overwhelmed the hospital, which has put its staff on alert.

Dr B.P. Tiwari, Additional Health Director, Azamgarh Circle, has said a team is coming from Lucknow to investigate if there’s some disease which is not being detected. When it is too hot or cold, respiratory patients, diabetes patients, and blood pressure patients are at increased risk. The mercury rising a little may have led to their deaths, Dr Tiwari speculated.

A massive rush is being reported at the district hospital and patients are unable to get stretchers and many attendants are carrying their patients to the emergency ward on their shoulders.

The Additional Health Director has, however, claimed that it gets difficult if ten patients turn up at the same time, but they do have stretchers.

However, the deputy chief minister denied that there was any shortage of facilities in the government hospitals.

