Uttar Pradesh: At Least 4 Dead, 2 Dozen Feared Missing as Boat Capsizes in Ballia

At least four people died and about two dozen others are feared missing after a boat capsized in the river Ganga near the Maldepur area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

As per media reports, the boat was carrying some 40 to 50 people, of which the bodies of four women have been retrieved so far.

Rescue operations are underway in the area with the help of local boatmen. The injured are being brought to the district hospital in Ballia.

VIDEO | Several killed after a boat capsized in river Ganga near Maldepur area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh earlier today. pic.twitter.com/cSMGZr4wek— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 22, 2023

Earlier, Ballia District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said, “Three people found dead so far and three others are undergoing treatment at a district hospital. The rescue operation is still underway."

According to an eyewitness, the boat capsized apparently due to overcrowding.

Sources said that the people were on their way to a local fair when the accident took place.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)