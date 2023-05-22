CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM in Papua New GuineaG20 Meet in JKWrestler ProtestKarnataka GovtDelhi Heatwave
Home » India » Uttar Pradesh: At Least 4 Dead, 2 Dozen Feared Missing as Boat Capsizes in Ballia
1-MIN READ

Uttar Pradesh: At Least 4 Dead, 2 Dozen Feared Missing as Boat Capsizes in Ballia

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:59 IST

Ballia, India

As per media reports, the boat was carrying some 40 to 50 people (Representative Image: AP/PTI)

As per media reports, the boat was carrying some 40 to 50 people (Representative Image: AP/PTI)

Rescue operations are underway in the area with the help of local boatmen. The injured are being brought to the district hospital in Ballia

At least four people died and about two dozen others are feared missing after a boat capsized in the river Ganga near the Maldepur area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

As per media reports, the boat was carrying some 40 to 50 people, of which the bodies of four women have been retrieved so far.

Rescue operations are underway in the area with the help of local boatmen. The injured are being brought to the district hospital in Ballia.

Earlier, Ballia District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said, “Three people found dead so far and three others are undergoing treatment at a district hospital. The rescue operation is still underway."

According to an eyewitness, the boat capsized apparently due to overcrowding.

Sources said that the people were on their way to a local fair when the accident took place.

top videos

    Further details are awaited.

    (With inputs from IANS and PTI)

    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Ballia
    2. boat capsize
    3. death toll
    4. ganga
    5. injured
    6. up
    first published:May 22, 2023, 11:58 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 11:59 IST