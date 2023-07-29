Bareilly Horror: Miscreants Tie and Drag Youth on Two-wheeler in Broad Daylight | WATCH

Miscreants tied a youth to a two-wheeler and dragged him for hundreds of meters in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, according to the shocking video that went viral on social media.

The incident, captured on CCTV, showed the youth being dragged by miscreants riding a scooty in the Sanjay Nagar area under the Baradari police station’s jurisdiction. Apart from the rider, there were two pillion riders on the two-wheeler.

🚨 Shocking incident in UP! A youth was brutally dragged for 1 km tied to a scooty on a busy road in Bareilly. CCTV footage goes viral, revealing the horror. Police are investigating the matter and assure strict action against the culprits. #JusticeForVictim #StopViolence 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/u2QEqnRRT7— Moidul Islam Borah (@moidul37) July 28, 2023

According to the time stamp on the CCTV footage, the incident occurred on July 25 at around 4:35 pm.

According to reports, the youth sustained severe injuries. As of now, the identity of the miscreants and the reason behind their actions remains unascertained.

The police have not yet registered a case but stated launched a probe into the matter based on the CCTV footage. They have assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits once they are identified.