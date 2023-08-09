Uttar Pradesh Contributes to 80% Scrapped Private Vehicles | Why the State is Leading in This New Policy

Uttar Pradesh contributed to 80 percent of the private vehicles scrapped in India while, in case of government vehicles, it is the national capital that tops the chart. A total of 23,113 vehicles have been scrapped till July 21 under a new policy launched by the ministry of road transport and highways.

According to the ministry, out of the total vehicles scrapped by registered vehicle scrapping facilities (RVSF), 12,018 are government while 11,095 are private. Data shows that out of 11,095 private vehicles scrapped, 8,718 are from Uttar Pradesh followed by 1,730 from Gujarat.

Highest number of scrapping facilities in Uttar Pradesh

At present, 31 RVSFs are operational across 12 states, and all are private entities. Out of 31 RSVFs, nine are in Uttar Pradesh – the highest number of centres for a state – followed by Haryana (five) and Gujarat (four). Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have two facilities each while Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and Uttarakhand have one centre each.

Since Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of facilities, the MoRTH suggested that the state could manage to scrap more vehicles. “The state has nine such facilities and no other state is even close to it. That is why the state is able to perform better. It should be a motivation for other states, too, to set up more scrapping facilities. This will allow us to remove polluting vehicles faster,” a ministry official told News18 on condition of anonymity.

While Haryana has the second highest number of scrapping facilities, it has managed to do away with only 177 private vehicles and is at fourth position after Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

While Gujarat has one less facility than Haryana, it has managed to scrap around 10 times the number of vehicles. Madhya Pradesh has scrapped 340 vehicles – almost double the number of vehicles scrapped by Haryana, even though it has just half the number of facilities.

How govt vehicles are scrapped

When it comes to government vehicles, the registration certificate will not be renewed after a lapse of 15 years. For scrapping these vehicles, an e-auction platform has been developed by Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Limited (MSTC), which is used to conduct an online bidding process for these vehicles. All states and union territories as well as central ministries have been asked to conduct an e-auction of government vehicles through this platform.

Out of a total of 12,018 government vehicles auctioned for scrapping, the ministry only shared the state-wise list of 8,586 vehicles. At least 3,306 vehicles are from Delhi followed by Odisha with 828 vehicles auctioned.

The vehicle scrapping policy formulated by MoRTH includes a system of incentives for creating an ecosystem to phase out older, unfit and polluting vehicles across India. The policy envisages voluntary scrapping of unfit, commercial and personal vehicles based strictly on fitness, irrespective of the vehicle’s age.

Centre not involved in pricing scrapped vehicles

The ministry has also said it is not involved in deciding the price of scrapped vehicles. “There is no intervention by the government in determining the fair price of vehicles to be scrapped. The price of these vehicles is decided by market forces as per the condition of the vehicle to be scrapped,” it said.

The ministry further said vehicles are scrapped by the RVSFs in an environmentally friendly manner.